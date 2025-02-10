CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — An investigation by KRIS 6 News has revealed a pattern of high-level municipal appointments in Corpus Christi that raise significant questions about hiring practices, qualification standards, and personal connections within City Manager Peter Zanoni's administration.

The investigation began when sources close to city operations alerted KRIS 6 News about concerns regarding hiring decisions. Through extensive public records requests and interviews with affected parties, our team uncovered multiple instances where candidates with substantial relevant experience were passed over in favor of individuals with personal connections to city leadership.

Qualified Candidates Overlooked: Investigation reveals pattern in Corpus Christi's hiring practices

PARKS AND RECREATION

In 2022, Zanoni appointed Robert Dodd to lead the Parks and Recreation department, which oversees a $23 million annual budget.

Dodd's primary qualification was his 27-year tenure as Ray High School's head basketball coach — where he had coached Zanoni's son.

“None demonstrated the commitment and the loyalty to the City of Corpus Christi,” Zanoni said at the time, defending the appointment.

He emphasized Dodd's potential longevity, stating, "That was one of the criteria we had in recruiting — somebody that can give us five, maybe 10 years, or more, in the parks system. Probably many decades."

However, public records obtained through Public Information Requests tell a different story.

Among 111 applicants, 24 possessed substantial parks and recreation experience. One candidate, speaking on the condition of anonymity, reported never receiving any communication from the city despite more than a decade of relevant experience.

This appointment appeared to contradict the city's hiring brochure, which specified "at least 10 years of related professional experience" as a requirement.

Dodd's annual salary was set at $176,160.33.

KRIS 6 NEWS

ANIMAL CARE SERVICES

Similar concerns arose regarding the May 2024 appointment of Kathleen Chapa as the director of Animal Care Services.

Chapa, who previously served as the city's floodplain and coastal protection manager, had no animal care experience.

However, she shared a connection with Zanoni — her son played basketball alongside Zanoni's son at Ray High School.

Public records revealed that all other applicants — 10 in total — were either veterinarians or experienced animal care specialists.

One rejected candidate, speaking anonymously, characterized the city's hiring practices as "biased toward pre-determined candidates" and warned that hiring inexperienced leadership results in "animals paying with their lives."

According to the city’s hiring brochure, the base salary for the Animal Care Services director position ranges from $134,889 to $180,000. The starting salary is based on “education and qualifications.”

Kathleen Chapa’s salary: $155,000 per year

Following Chapa’s hiring, the city created a new assistant director of operations position, despite budget constraints.

Former Animal Care Services senior management analyst David Parrott told 6 Investigates that the assistant director of operations position was created “due to the city receiving flack for hiring someone with a lack of experience.”

Assistant director of operations salary: $122,935.89 per year

Tony Jaramillo

EXECUTIVE LEVEL APPOINTMENTS

The investigation also examined executive-level appointments, particularly that of Assistant City Manager Sony Peronel.

Public records show Peronel worked with Zanoni in San Antonio between 2015 and 2019. During that time he worked as a management intern, human resources analyst, special projects manager, and contract manager.

Peronel came to Corpus Christi in 2019 with a position in Strategic Planning and Innovation, but less than a year later, he was promoted to Assistant to the City Manager. In 2024, Peronel was again promoted to Assistant City Manager.

None of these positions required “administrative or supervisory capacity” or “senior-level management” experience, which the city’s hiring brochure states as qualifications for applicants.

Peronel currently oversees eight city departments including communications, intergovernmental relations, libraries, information technology, animal care services, the Health District, solid waste, and gas.

Sony Peronel’s salary: $254,448.29 per year

Facebook Peter Zanoni (center) and Sony Peronel (right).

RECRUITING COSTS AND CITY RESPONSE

During our investigation, 6 Investigates was provided with a contract between the City of Corpus Christi and Baker Tilly for recruiting services. The agreement is not to exceed $294,000. So far, the city has paid Baker Tilly $253,565 for its services.

We requested an interview with Peter Zanoni, but he declined that request. Instead, 6 Investigates was provided the following statement:

The City of Corpus Christi has a classification and compensation procedure that governs hiring and ensures a competitive process. All applicable procedures are followed for the hiring of all positions at the City, including Director and executive-level positions. Appointments, promotions, demotions, and lateral transfers are made on the basis of knowledge, skills, abilities, and demonstrated performance. The City is unable to comment on personnel matters. City of Corpus Christi

In a separate letter to KRIS 6's general manager, Zanoni characterized this investigation as "distasteful and unbecoming of a broadcast media outlet."

However, neither the statement from the city, nor this letter, addresses the specific concerns raised about overlooked qualified candidates, or the pattern of personal connections in high-level appointments.

Zanoni also defended the city’s hiring practices, writing, “Over the past five years, we have faced significant challenges in recruiting qualified professionals to Corpus Christi.”

