Funeral services announced for Larry Running Turtle Salazar

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Funeral services for Larry Running Turtle Salazar will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, located at 2509 Nogales Street in Corpus Christi.

A viewing begins at 5 p.m. and will be followed by a rosary at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 20.

Funeral mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 21 at Holy Family Catholic Church.

Graveside services will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery on Friday at 3:00 p.m.

Larry Running Turtle Salazar passed away in the early morning of Sunday, March 16.

Running Turtle advocated for many local Native American issues, appeared in documentaries, and wrote two books, with another one pending.

He was 68 years old at the time of his death.

