Beach chase in Port Aransas ends in a rollover crash

The effects of spring breakers gone wild is still going strong on Port Aransas.

On Tuesday, March 18, a 6:16 p.m., officers with the Port Aransas Police Department (PAPD) attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle near Mile Marker 35 on the beach. The vehicle took off at a high rate of speed, heading southbound on the crowded beach that was packed with spring break visitors.

The officer lost sight of the vehicle as it left the beach at Access Road 2, evaded a DPS unit and a Nueces County Sheriff's unit before it continued southbound back into the Port Aransas city limits.

The vehicle drove through a residential area and stopped, where four people jumped out and ran into an unoccupied rental home. Officers quickly caught them, but one passenger stayed in the vehicle and drove off again.

One of the men apprehended had a backpack containing two handguns, a loaded 40-round magazine, drugs, and cash.

The car sped southbound on HWY 361, at one point driving into oncoming traffic. The chase ended when the vehicle veered off the west side of the highway, crashing.

The driver was taken to a hospital in Corpus Christi, where PAPD said the driver was last reported as responsive.

No one else was injured.

