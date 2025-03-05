6 THINGS TO KNOW: Coastal Bend fires, library board meeting, Del Mar tuition-free program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Sunrise Anchor Bryan Hofmann here, and we have a lot to talk about today! It was a busy day for firefighters, especially in Sinton. Officials plan to give us an update by 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, but information from Tuesday evening showed over 20 buildings destroyed, 17 of them homes, and over 175 acres burned. The evacuation order was lifted Tuesday evening. We will be sure to update you right here on KRISTV.com and on-air on KRIS 6 News. Please stay safe and fire-aware today, as it's still going to be hot!

1. Coastal Bend Fires: Wildfires Break Out Around the Region

We’ve seen some intense wildfires popping up across our neighborhoods. One of the most concerning outbreaks occurred near the Corpus Christi International Airport. Neighbors sent us video showing flames being driven right toward the terminal, thanks to some gusty winds.

The situation got even tenser when HALO-Flight had to relocate its hospital from the Driscoll Transport Base for safety. Shout-out to Rob Massi and Dylan Keller from Corpus Christi Helicopter Tours, who sent in dramatic footage of thick smoke covering Padre Island. We still don’t know exactly how the fire started, but you can count on us to keep you updated. Stay safe out there.

2. Burn Fire Blog: Stay Informed and Prepared

As these wildfires continue to threaten the Coastal Bend, it's important to stay ahead of the game. We’re keeping track of all the fires in your area through our Burn Notice Blog. Make sure you’re following along, so you don’t miss any critical updates in your neighborhood. You can find all the latest details on our KRIS 6 Weather Page—it’s your go-to resource for fire alerts.

3. Library Board Meeting: Heated Debate Over Teen Book Access

A controversial topic came up at Tuesday's Corpus Christi Library Board meeting that has people talking. The board approved a new library card for juveniles and teens, giving parents more control over what books are available to their kids. The big issue? Whether children should be able to access books containing "sexually explicit material."

City Manager Peter Zanoni even showed up to address concerns about changes to the Collection Development Policy. This debate is just heating up, and if you want the full breakdown, head over to our KRISTV.com website for all the details.

4. Del Mar College’s New “Freedom to Dream” Program

Big news for college students in our area: Del Mar College has just rolled out a game-changing initiative called the Freedom to Dream Program. This program will cover tuition and fees for up to three years for qualifying students. The goal? To ease the financial burden, allowing students to focus on school without worrying about the cost.

If you’re wondering if you qualify or want to know how to apply, we have all the information here. This could be a real opportunity for many of you out there!

5. Ash Wednesday: Get Your Ashes Today

If you’re marking Ash Wednesday today, we’ve got a couple of neighborhood churches that are offering a chance for you to receive ashes. St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church will be at the Sunrise Mall parking lot from sunrise to sunset with their popular "Ashes to Go" service—no need to even leave your car! Whether you attend their church or not, they welcome all to participate.

And if you prefer to attend Mass, Corpus Christi Catholic Church has you covered with services at 8:15 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., along with a special Noon Prayer Service where you can receive ashes.

6. Spring 2025 Mini Dribbler League: Time to Register

Got little ones who are eager to hit the courts? Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation is now accepting registration for the Spring 2025 Mini Dribbler Co-Ed Basketball League for kids ages 3 to 5. This program is the perfect introduction to basketball, with five weeks of Saturday games starting March 22nd and running through April 20th.

But hurry, registration closes on March 8th, and it costs $50 per player—after that, the price goes up to $75 for late sign-ups. Let’s get those mini hoops stars out there!

That’s a wrap for today’s top stories, Coastal Bend! We’ve got a lot to follow, but don’t worry—we’ll be keeping you updated on everything you need to know. Stay safe, stay informed, and have a great day ahead!

