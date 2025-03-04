Freedom to Dream program coming to Del Mar College

Del Mar College's board of regents held a workshop today to hear a presentation and vote on the Freedom to Dream tuition waiver program.
The board unanimously approved the new program set to launch in 2025 which will cover tuition and fees for up to three years and use funding from the college before students draw money from scholarships or financial aid.
The program hopes this will allow students to use the resources typically going towards tuition to instead go towards living expenses and other costs so that students can attend Del Mar full time.
Del Mar College’s Freedom to Dream Tuition and Fee Waiver is designed to make higher education more accessible. To qualify, you must meet the following criteria:
In-District Residency: You must reside within the boundaries of one of these school districts:
- Corpus Christi ISD
- Calallen ISD
- Flour Bluff ISD
- Tuloso-Midway ISD
- West Oso ISD
- Parts of London ISD and Robstown ISD
High School Graduates
- Must be part of the Class of 2025, including GED recipients
- Dual Credit students are eligible, regardless of the number of credits earned
Adult Learners
- Must have 12 or fewer college credits completed
Additional Requirements
- Full-Time Enrollment Required
- Must enroll in at least 12 semester credit hours (SCH) per term
- Academic Progress
- Must maintain a minimum 2.0 GPA to continue receiving the waiver
Want to learn more?
Visit Del Mar College’s Freedom to Dream Tuition and Fee Waiver page.