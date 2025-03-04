Freedom to Dream program coming to Del Mar College

Del Mar College's board of regents held a workshop today to hear a presentation and vote on the Freedom to Dream tuition waiver program.

The board unanimously approved the new program set to launch in 2025 which will cover tuition and fees for up to three years and use funding from the college before students draw money from scholarships or financial aid.

The program hopes this will allow students to use the resources typically going towards tuition to instead go towards living expenses and other costs so that students can attend Del Mar full time.

Del Mar College’s Freedom to Dream Tuition and Fee Waiver is designed to make higher education more accessible. To qualify, you must meet the following criteria:

In-District Residency: You must reside within the boundaries of one of these school districts:

Corpus Christi ISD

Calallen ISD

Flour Bluff ISD

Tuloso-Midway ISD

West Oso ISD

Parts of London ISD and Robstown ISD

High School Graduates



Must be part of the Class of 2025, including GED recipients

Dual Credit students are eligible, regardless of the number of credits earned



Adult Learners



Must have 12 or fewer college credits completed

Additional Requirements



Full-Time Enrollment Required

Must enroll in at least 12 semester credit hours (SCH) per term

Academic Progress

Must maintain a minimum 2.0 GPA to continue receiving the waiver

Want to learn more?

Visit Del Mar College’s Freedom to Dream Tuition and Fee Waiver page.