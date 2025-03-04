Multiple fires in the Sinton area

SINTON, Texas — Several agencies are responding to multiple fires in Sinton.

A large brush fire is east of Sinton, moving towards the northeast part of town. People are being evacuated to the San Patricio County Civic Center.

Both the Sinton High School and Elementary were evacuated.

Students that were still at those schools were taken to the middle school where families can pick them up.

They are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. More information to come.

