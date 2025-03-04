CC Library Board makes approvals to Public Library Collection Development Policy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Library Board moved forward with a staff recommended Public Library Collection Development Policy. The board, along with city staff and community members, met on Tuesday, to discuss a topic that has been sweeping our community for over a year—- a ban on certain books.

Close to a dozen neighbors spoke during public comment, expressing their concern regarding the topic. The Board has been discussing the ban of sexually explicit material in public libraries so minors cannot have access.

“Protect our library from government censorship demanded by minority extremist groups," one neighbor told Board members.

“By implementing these changes, the library is making a concerted effort to balance access with responsibility," another commenter replied.

Some community members claimed the ban will help parents monitor what their children read in public libraries. While others believe the library board is looking to strip educational material from children.

“Librarians are not baby sitters for your children," one woman told Board members.

"I do not want my grandson, my 5 year old, to be exposed to it [sexualy explicit material]," another person said. You go ahead and keep what you want to keep, but not my grandson."

City Manager Peter Zanoni also attended Tuesday's meeting, addressing concerns that he met with community member Shawn Flanagan to discuss proposed changes to the Public Library Collection Development Policy.

KRIS 6 News previously reported Zanoni's meeting with Flanagan, outlining several policy recommendations Flanagan desired for Board members and city staff to approve. One board members told Neighborhood News Reporter, Alexis Scott, the meeting was "unethical" and did not consider the insight from other Board members or city staff.

During Tuesday's meeting, the city manager disputed those claims. Zanoni confirmed that any community member can individually meet and speak with any city staff member. A meeting involving the entire Library Advisory Board would require a quorum for those suggested recommendations to proceed. The Library Board Chair communicates with City staff at least once a month to review agenda items.

“In that meeting, there was nothing approved. There was no staff or library board chair policy that came out of that, that would have approved or replaced the current policy," Zanoni said during Tuesday's meeting.

The Corpus Christi Library Director, Laura Garcia, presented a monthly report that introduced a new juvenile and teen library card system. The system would allow for the designated library cards to have restrictions based on the child's age.

The next Library Board Meeting will be April 8.

