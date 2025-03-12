CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! It’s Michelle Hofmann, your KRIS 6 Sunrise Anchor, here with you once again! You’re getting a single dose of Hofmann today because Bryan is taking a little extra time to rest and recover. Don’t worry, he’s doing great—just being extra careful and making sure he gets the rest he needs.

Now, let’s dive into some important things happening around your neighborhood with our 6 Things To Know!

6 THINGS TO KNOW: Burn Ban, Spring Break rules, Robstown Powerlifting

BURN BAN

Due to recent weather conditions, a burn ban has been put into effect in the City. This means that bonfires, recreational fires, and campfires are not allowed on any beaches or in parks until March 23rd. Please be mindful of this to keep everyone safe! If caught violating the burn ban, there’s a $500 fine. You can also stay updated on local fires and conditions by checking out the Burn Notice Blog on the KRIS 6 Weather page.

CCPD SPRING BREAK RULES

As you may know Spring Break is here, and we want to make sure you have a fun and safe time at the beach! A few quick reminders from Corpus Christi Police:

Glass bottles aren’t allowed on the beaches, so please leave those at home.

Don’t forget to dispose of your litter in trash cans to keep our beaches clean!

If you’re driving on Gulf Beaches, please remember the speed limit is 15 miles per hour.

Canopies can’t be left out overnight, and camping in front of condos or hotels is prohibited.

Let’s all work together to keep our beaches beautiful and enjoyable for everyone!

ROBSTOWN POWERLIFTING

A huge shoutout to the Robstown Lady Cotton Pickers as they head to the Texas State High School Women’s Powerlifting Association 4A-DII Powerlifting State Championship! They’re aiming for an incredible four-in-a-row win! Best of luck to them as they compete on Friday at 8 a.m. in the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg.

TACO PALENQUE EGG PRICES

Great news for taco lovers! Taco Palenque is getting rid of the egg surcharge, so you can enjoy your favorite egg-based items without any extra charge. They introduced the surcharge back in February to keep prices stable, but now it’s gone—so go ahead and indulge!

SNAP APP MARATHON

If you or someone you know needs assistance applying for SNAP benefits, the Coastal Bend Food Bank is hosting a SNAP APP Marathon today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their location on Bear Lane. Their social service team will be there to help with first-time applications or renewals.

PARKER DOG PARK

Calling all dog lovers! The grand opening of Parker Dog Park in Flour Bluff is happening on Saturday, March 22nd, from noon to 2 p.m. It’s going to be a great time for you and your furry friends there. Parker Dog Park is located at 654 Graham Road, so bring your pups and let them enjoy their new space to run and play!

