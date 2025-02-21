CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff neighbors no longer have to travel far for a dog park. Parker Park’s new dog park officially opened as crews removed perimeter fencing.

Tom Stephan and his dog, Fideaux, were the first to step inside.

“Oh, it was fantastic, very convenient for me. I only live two miles away,” Stephan said.

Parker Park dog park opens its gates in Flour Bluff

Before the park opened, Flour Bluff residents needed to travel to the island or the Southside to access a dog park.

Two months ago, KRIS 6 first reported on the dog park’s construction. While following up with city leaders for an official opening date, crews began removing the fencing, making way for the first visitors.

“Well, I was kind of honored to be the first one. And Fideaux loves to do anything,” Stephan said.

Tony Jaramillo

City documents show the park will require two full-time positions with annual maintenance and operation costs estimated at $250,000.

KRIS6 News shared the numbers with Stephan, who responded, “Well... pretty expensive.”

KRIS 6 News requested a breakdown of the estimate, but the city did not provide the request. Officials said parks staff were assisting with cold weather refuge centers. We will continue to follow this story.

Tony Jaramillo

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!