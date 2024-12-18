Flour Bluff to open first ever dog park at Parker Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you've driven by Parker Park in Flour Bluff lately, you've probably wondered about the construction going on behind the playground area. This is because Flour Bluff will soon have its very first dog park.

David Bradford and David Clements love bringing their dogs to the park. While they both primarily use the dog park at Bill Witt on the Southside, they believe this addition is huge for Flour Bluff residents. The new park will be located at Parker Park, which is about 15 minutes away from both the Bill Witt dog park and Riley P. Dog Park on the island, saving time for Flour Bluff dog lovers.

"That's great. We could always use more dog parks. If you look at bigger cities like San Antonio and Austin, they have large beautiful dog parks for the dogs to enjoy," David Bradford said.

"Number one, it'll be a great thing to do, very relaxing. It'll bring the community together a little bit," David Clements said.

David Bradford went on to say, "We're always happy for our canine friends to have a new place to play. I can't wait to check out that new park. I just hope the city does it right."

District 4 Councilman Dan Suckley said the idea for the dog park came from community engagement. "It was something that I think, from some community engagement meetings and some responses they got from community members, there was a desire to have something like this."

The dog park will measure just over 9,000 square feet and will include sections for both small and large dogs. The total cost of the project is just over $440,000, which is funded through the city's general fund. Suckley said, "They're anticipating being complete in the middle to late February [2025]."

The city says the dog park will have a small dog and large dog section.

