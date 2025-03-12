Robstown raises the bar, chasing 4-peat State Championship

ROBSTOWN, Texas — March is Women's History Month and some of the strongest girls are in Robstown. The Lady Cotton Pickers are going back to the Texas High School Women's Powerlifting Association 4A-DII powerlifting State Championship. They're looking to win four in-a-row.

"I thank God a lot because it is such a blessing that I have been surrounded by not just a few strong girls, but we have had enough strong girls in Robstown, Texas to win three in-a-row," Robstown senior powerlifter Leaya Alaniz said.

Larissa Liska

Alaniz is one of 10 Robstown girl powerlifters advancing to State. She placed third her freshman year and won gold the last two seasons. Now she's stepping up to the 123 lb weight class looking to break the squat record at 405 pounds, which she surpassed at Regionals lifting 410. Her biggest supporter is her twin sister Taylor who will join her at UTSA in college.

"Sometimes I get burnt out. It's normal, but sometimes I'll get burnt out and I'll take a break. My biggest motivation is I've got to get back to it because I cannot let her catch up to me."

Robstown

Senior lifter Jianna Olguin did not lift her freshman year, and if it wasn't for her cousin Olivia Morales they both might have missed out on this historic dynasty.

"The coaches really wanted her to do it," Olguin said."At first she didn't want to, so I said if you do it I'll do it. She ended up doing it and that's how I got into it."

Olguin finished 10th overall her sophomore season and ninth last year in the 148 pound weight class.

"It's honestly a blessing to be able to be in this kind of sport, lifting this much weight with these amazing strong girls that I compete with," Olguin said.

Larissa Liska

Choosing to lift as a girl can be scary. The Alaniz twins parent's almost said no their freshman year.

"I've had girls come up to me and tell me you're the reason I want to keep pushing myself," Alaniz said. "It means a lot to me because I know that every time I'm on the platform I need to give it all I've got so I can show the younger lifters what it takes."

Robstown will compete in the THSWPA 4A-DII State Meet on Friday at 8 a.m. in the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg.

San Diego

The San Diego Lady Vaqueros are also chasing a 4-peat. Their 3A-DI State Meet is scheduled for Thursday at 1:30 p.m. The Beeville Lady Trojans are looking to defend their title. They'll compete in 4A-DI on Friday at 1:30 p.m. Good luck to all Coastal Bend powerlifters.