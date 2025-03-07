Spring Break 2025: What CCPD, city officials want you to know

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The city of Corpus Christi wants to remind people to have a fun and safe Spring Break.

Spring Break 2025 officially kicks off Friday, March 7, and runs through Sunday, March 17.

On Monday, the Corpus Christi Police Department, DPS, and other local entities held a press conference to discuss their plans to keep things in order.

Forty additional officers will be on duty each day, patrolling Park Rd. 22 and Highway 361. Police will also conduct driver's license checkpoints and extra DWI patrols on the Island.

Here is the City’s link for all the information about Spring Break https://www.corpuschristitx.gov/.../spring-break-2025/

TRAFFIC CONGESTION

The Corpus Christi Police Department will post any traffic issues on our Facebook page:

If you want to know any traffic congestion on any of the local highways, be sure to follow the Texas Department of Transportation X page at https://x.com/TxDOT_Corpus or check out the https://drivetexas.org for any traffic updates for the state.

BEACH FLAG WARNING CONDITIONS

City officials use a beach flag warning system to inform the public about water and weather conditions. Before you enter the water, learn what the five colored flags mean. If you want to find out about surf conditions, be sure to follow the City of Corpus Christi – Government Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/citygov

You can see a video explaining the beach flags here: https://youtu.be/wDXjZiciNVw

RIP CURRENT VIDEOS

The National Ocean Service produced two very informative videos on how to survive a rip current and how to identify a rip current.

Rip Current Science https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJ4hcaJ91TY&t=19s

Rip Current Survival Guide https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pa4k5Tclo_U

Rip Current Safety for Kids https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rJ76XfBVKq0

BEACH PARKING PERMITS

If you need a beach parking permit, visit the City of Corpus Christi web page for locations which they are being sold

https://www.corpuschristitx.gov/.../beach-parking-permits/

SPRING BREAK: BEACH RULES

Here is a link for the Spring Break Beach Rules

https://www.corpuschristitx.gov/.../beaches/beach-rules/