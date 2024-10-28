FUNERAL PROCESSION DONT'S: Local business educating residents after death of CCPD officer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A Southside funeral home is working to educate the public on the traffic rules for funeral processions following the death of a Corpus Christi Police Senior Officer.

On May 21, CCPD Senior Officer Vicente Ortiz was escorting a funeral procession when police said a 34-year-old woman cut through the funeral procession and struck Ortiz' funeral.

Ortiz sustained life-threatening injuries and died ten days later.

The Sinton native was a 15-year veteran of the department and provided funeral escorts while off-duty. During that time, he escorted several funeral processions from Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home.

Corpus Christi Police Department Senior Officer Vicente Ortiz succumbed to the injuries he sustained on May 21 after being hit by a vehicle trying to cross through a funeral procession he was escorting.

According to Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home Managing Director Glenn Duhon, hours before Ortiz was hit he led a procession from that funeral home. Later that afternoon, he was providing escort for a second funeral.

"When we heard the news, it freaked us all out a little bit because he was just with us," Duhon said, "It was a shock. It hits close. We deal with death every day and sometimes we are able to put a little bit of distance between us and what's going on in that family's life but when it hits that close to you, it's hard to do that and we just wanted to do something."

Following Ortiz's death, Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home helped create a bookmark. The front of the bookmark features the photo of Senior Officer Vicente Ortiz, Jr. alongside the Corpus Christi Police Department logo and an honor badge with the words "In honor of Vicente Ortiz".

The back of the bookmark features the rules those participating in the funeral procession must follow to keep themselves and the officers escorting them safe.

The rules include:



Keep the gap close between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you Lights and flashers on Do not allow anyone to cut through or into the procession line Follow the lead of the hearse Stay in the same lane as the hearse Officers will be "Leap Frogging" at a fast rate of speed next to you- do not weave- allow them room. Stay alert and aware

Watch the full interview with Maxwell P. Dunne's Funeral Home Managing Director Glenn Duhon.



On Wednesday, KRIS 6 News caught up with Senior Officer Raymond Hullum, who was alongside Ortiz the day he was hit.

He described fellow officer, Ortiz, as a good officer.

"He was friendly, a real good officer. He was a really good motorcycle rider and even with all that combined, some person came out because they were in a hurry. They weren't watching and that caused his end," Hullum said.

Hullum was preparing to escort a funeral procession from Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church when we presented him with the bookmark presented by Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home. He said he was surprised by the gesture.

"This is the first time I've seen this. So, this is very good," Hullum said.

"If they're giving this out and preventing other (officer's) deaths, now this right here will keep others from dying." Hullum added.

Watch the full interview with CCPD Senior Officer Raymond Hullum.

The funeral home has been handing out these bookmarks for months.

After learning about the bookmarks, Ortiz's mother, Joan Ortiz, visited the funeral home.

"She gave us hugs just to feel like her son's death had some meaning behind it. So, it comforted her. I know that there's not enough comfort in the world to replace her son but just a little bit can matter," Duhon said.

Duhon says the bookmarks allow the funeral home to stress the importance of keeping police officers safe.

Hullum said about 20 Corpus Christi police officers help with funeral processions around town. He asked that drivers be aware when they're on the road.

"If you see a line of cars with flashing lights on, it's probably a funeral procession and no matter what kind of hurry you may be in, it's not worth somebody's life," Hullum said.

In the meantime, the woman who caused the accident was cited with failure to yield.

Three weeks after the crash, the Corpus Christi Police Department determined there was not enough evidence to pursue criminal charges in this case.

Other related stories: