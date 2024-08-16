BBQ benefit, poker run to be held for family of fallen CCPD Officer Vicente Ortiz

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Officer Association is hosting a poker benefit is being hosted by the Corpus Christi Police Officer Association to raise money for the family of Vicente Ortiz Jr.

Ortiz was a CCPD officer who passed away in June after being hit on his motorcycle while leading a funeral procession.

The Barbeque Benefit and 50/50 Poker Run will take place on Saturday, Aug. 17. Those who participate in the poker run will travel to several local checkpoints and draw playing cards.

The run will start in Corpus Christi at The Nest, working its way to Wet Bar, The Black Monk Tavern, and Hooters before ending at Big Red Barn at 2531 County Road 61 in Robstown. The person with the best poker hand will win the 50/50 raffle.

Participants will have to register for the poker run for $20 at 1 p.m. Usually, motorcyclists participate, but those in cars, trucks, and SUVs can participate as well.

Those who do not want to participate in the poker run can enjoy $12 barbecue plates served at 1 p.m. and live music featuring Los Arias and Resz at 3 p.m. Several items will also be raffled at Saturday's contest.

