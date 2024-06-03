Coastal Bend community invited to honor fallen CCPD officer

SINTON, Tx — The Sinton Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to honor late Senior Officer Vicente Ortiz.

According to a press release from the Corpus Christi Police Department, Ortiz died on Saturday, June 1, just ten days after being struck while escorting a funeral procession.

According to police, the 15-year police veteran was heading southbound on Kostoryz Road when police said a female driver attempted to cross over from Sacky Drive. Officer Ortiz was unable to brake in time and collided with the vehicle.

Ortiz was thrown from his motorcycle and rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

On Monday afternoon, the Chamber stated CCPD will escort Ortiz' body past his hometown of Sinton. The procession will pass Merle Smith Middle School at 1000 South San Patricio St. in Sinton and then turn onto West Border St.

In their post, they invited everyone to come out and show their support and respect for "V.J." and his family during this difficult time.

Ortiz' body will be taken to Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home at 120 South McCall Street in Sinton.

There's no word yet on whether the driver will face any charges in connection with Ortiz' death. Meanwhile, Ortiz leaves behind a wife and two children.

KRIS 6 News

CCPD has established a memorial for the public to pay their respects on Water Street and John Sartain Street.