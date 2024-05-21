CCPD motorcycle cop hit during funeral procession on Kostoryz

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A motorcycle escort officer with the Corpus Christi Police Department is in the hospital with critical injuries after being hit on May 21.

According to CCPD Captain Timothy Frazier, the officer was taking part in a funeral procession going southbound on Kostoryz Road when a female driver attempted to cross over from Sacky Drive. The officer was unable to break in time and collided with the vehicle.

The officer is critical but stable, with several broken bones.

Capt. Frazier said that the woman driving the SUV had been issued a ticket for cutting through a funeral procession, as well as failing to adhere to the right of way for an emergency vehicle.

