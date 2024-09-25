Texas Brotherhood Ride Honor Stop

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Dozens of bike riders from across the country are pedaling toward Galveston in memory of two Corpus Christi Police Officers who died in the line of duty this year.

This is the tenth year of the Texas Brotherhood Ride. It's a seven-day ride during which riders stop at communities that have lost a first responder.

The 38 riders stopped at Corpus Christi Police Department's headquarters to honor Officers Kyle Hicks and Vicente Ortiz.

Officer Hicks was fatally shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Officer Ortiz was struck by a driver who tried to cut through a funeral procession.

"It's easy to forget. Very easy to forget. Life gets in the way, but the Brotherhood Ride has a mission to never forget the families," said Craig Brouillette of Baton Rouge, Louisiana Brotherhood Ride.

The Texas Brotherhood Ride began Sunday in South Padre Island and ends Saturday in Galveston.

People from Texas, Louisiana, South Carolina, Kentucky and Alabama took part in this year's ride.