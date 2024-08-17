CCPD Officer Association hosts benefit for family of fallen officer

NUECES COUNTY — Officer Vicente Ortiz Jr. was killed after being struck on his motorcycle while leading a funeral procession in Corpus Christi in late July.

The Corpus Christi Police Officers Association hosted a benefit poker run, where participants went to several key locations around Corpus Christi and collected playing cards. The winner would be determined by who had the best hand of cards.

Attendees at the benefit got to buy a BBQ plate filled chicken, rice, and beans. There was also a 50/50 raffle where the winner would get a Yeti cooler, gift cards or an 85-inch TV. The local band Los Arias was also there to play from 3 to 10 P.M.

"It means a lot, I was given the honor to be the family liason, through the process of his injury, and through the process of his services. So for me to be here, and continue to serve them, is an honor for me. I can only thank them enough for allowing to share their husband, and father for us. Now its our turn to repay them," Jose Flores, a CCPD officer who served with Vicente Ortiz Jr. said.

The event will be going until 10 P.M. tonight. If you missed it or would like to donate, you can Cashapp here: $Vince746

