Nueces County apologizes, says issues resolved at Medical Examiner's Office

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Nueces County issued an apology on Friday to families impacted by problems arising out of the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office.

6 Investigates began looking into issues at the ME's Office in January 2022 after it learned that former Chief Deputy Medical Examiner Sandra Lyden did not have a license to practice medicine in the state of Texas.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KRIS 6 News, former Chief Medical Examiner Adel Shaker, and multiple others, lied about the status of Lyden's license to hire her.

As 6 Investigates first reported, a lawsuit was filed on behalf of these families in October 2022 and later settled by the county in February.Under the terms of the settlement, Nueces County agreed to pay $300,000 and make fundamental changes to the policies and procedures of the office.

Nueces County Judge Connie Scott, who took office in January 2023, also agreed to make a public apology, which she did Friday.

"We appreciate the apology, but nobody here wants a sorry, they want you to fix it," Valente Garza said.

The Garza family was one of 32 suing the county.

"I appreciate that the county does acknowledge what happened, that's really all we wanted," Jasmine Garza said. "It's been two years, but at least now our family can start working toward getting some peace."

Scott, in a prepared statement, said that issues at the ME's Office have been resolved.

"It is now apparent that Nueces County should not have hired Sandra Lyden as a deputy medical examiner. Since that time, the County has been working to ensure that what happened to these families will not ever happen again," she said. "The County has taken action by removing the employees who were involved, and hired new personnel, of whom we are very proud."

In addition to changes at the ME's Office, the county implemented changes in its Human Resources Department.

Scott also said that pending criminal charges filed against Lyden and Shaker are under the purview of the Nueces County District Attorney's Office and that the county would cooperate with any investigation.

