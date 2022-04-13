Watch
Lyden arrested again, this time on 21 charges

Posted at 9:17 AM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 10:46:36-04

Dr. Sandra Lyden was arrested and booked into the Nueces County Jail on Tuesday evening, according to the Nueces County Sheriff's Office.

The former Nueces County chief deputy medical examiner has been charged with 21 counts which range from medical practice act with financial harm to tampering with government record to defraud harm.

Her bond amounts range from $25,000 to $50,000 per charge.

Her former supervisor at the ME's office also was arrested and booked Tuesday.

Lyden had previously been arrested in March for tampering with government records, and released on bond.

During a status hearing in March, her attorney stated she was seeking employment.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.

