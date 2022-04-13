Arrest affidavit: Multiple people lied in order to hire Lyden

Dr. Adel Shaker knew that Dr. Sandra Lyden did not have valid licensure to work at the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office despite telling county staff that she did, according to the Texas Ranger who swore out Shaker's arrest affidavit.

"I believed that Dr. Shaker knew Dr. Lyden never had a valid medical license," Ranger Patrick O'Connor states in the affidavit acquired by KRIS 6 News on Wednesday.

The embattled chief medical examiner's arrest report also alleges a pattern of reported untruths and misrepresentations from county human relations director Julie Guerra and ME's office administrator Alex Medina, saying he believed both knew.

When asked about the report on Wednesday, Guerra declined comment.

KRIS 6 News first broke the news that Lyden had been practicing without a license on Jan. 21. She was was fired on Jan. 14.

The paperwork cites information acquired during investigations conducted by the Nueces County District Attorney's Office, Corpus Christi Police Department officers and the Texas Department of Public Safety's Texas Rangers division.

