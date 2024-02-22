Nueces County to pay $300,000 for problems arising from former Chief Medical Examiner

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Late Tuesday afternoon Nueces County Commissioners voted to settle a lawsuit filed against the county for claims arising at the Medical Examiner's Office, agreeing to a $300,000 settlement.

As 6-Investigates first reported in 2022, the former Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Sandra Lyden did not have a license to practice medicine in Texas.

The chief medical examiner even offered to change autopsy reports when questioned by officials among dozens of violations of the Texas Occupations Code.

A post from the law group announced this case involved 32 South Texas families and will result in not only the settlement and an apology from new Nueces County Judge Connie Scott, but also "fundamental changes in the policies and procedures at the medical examiners office to prevent such missteps from ever happening again."

Herrera, Veronica

Click below for just a few stories we covered about the Medical Examiners Office:

Angered parents demand answers after baby is 'mutilated' during medical examiner's autopsy

Twenty-two families to sue Nueces County over alleged negligence at the Medical Examiner's Office

Nueces County Deputy Chief Medical Examiner accused of practicing without a license

Lyden arrested again, this time on 21 charges

ME's office administrator Medina arrested

