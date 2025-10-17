A Coastal Bend Weekend filled with family fun, frights, and festivals

From spooky trunk-or-treats to jazzy beats and classic car shows, the Coastal Bend is packed with events this weekend for families, music lovers, and Halloween enthusiasts alike.

HalloweenFest at Funtrackers

Families looking for early thrills can head to In The Game Funtrackers in for the 9th Annual HalloweenFest Trunk or Treat. The event promises “frightfully fun” activities, Halloween treats, vendors and plenty of costumed characters. It runs Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and costumes are highly encouraged.

Free Trunk or Treat at Access Dental

Access Dental and Orthodontics is flipping the script this spooky season, encouraging sweet treats and sweet smiles. It is hosting a free Trunk or Treat event Saturday, October 18 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Expect snacks, drinks, music, a moon jump, and family photo ops. The address is 4506 Kostoryz Road.

Costume Contests and Creepy Fun at Wild Wolf Halloween Store

The Wild Wolf Halloween Store brings the chills this Saturday, October 18 with its Halloween Slasher Party, running from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors can enter a costume contest to win “killer” prizes and enjoy food, drinks, music, and shopping with local spooky vendors. The address is 5417 S. Staples Street, suite 101.

Pet Adoptions and Treats

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is hosting a trunk-or-treat event with a heartwarming twist. The event will feature treats, family fun, and free pet adoptions, all under the theme of “The Wizard of Paws.” It runs Saturday, October 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 2626 Holly Road.

Aransas Pass Fall Market

A Fall Market will bring local flair and festive finds to downtown Aransas Pass on Saturday, October 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 418 S. Commercial St. Shoppers can browse a variety of vendors offering everything from makeup and toys to clothing, accessories, jewelry, Croc charms, candy and more.

Click here for a list of more seasonal events happening in your neighborhood.

Click here for a list of pumpkin patches you can visit in the Coastal Bend.

64th Annual Texas Jazz Festival Returns

Music fans won’t want to miss the Texas Jazz Festival, returning to Heritage Park for its 64th year. The free, all-ages event features three stages of live jazz performances, local food vendors, and family-friendly activities. The festival runs all weekend and has become a cornerstone of Corpus Christi’s cultural calendar.

Click here for more information.

Hop into the Weekend with a Car Show and Festival

If fast cars and good tunes are more your speed, cruise over to the Stop the Violence Hoptober Car Show, Concert, and Festival. Presented by Armadillo and Corral and Leal Bros Custom Painting, the event offers custom lowriders, hopping car demonstrations, music, games, prizes, and community spirit. It takes place Saturday from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 2621 Holly Road.

Violence Awareness 5k

Community members are invited to lace up their sneakers and take a stand against violence at the upcoming "No Guns, Just Runs" awareness event on Sunday, Oct. 19. The free 5K run will kick off at 8 a.m. at the Smoothie King located on Saratoga Boulevard. The event is presented by the No Limit Run Club in partnership with the W.A.V.E. Foundation and the Devon Jordan King family.

Organizers say the event aims to promote peace, unity and safety across the community, while encouraging residents to engage in healthy, positive activities.

77th Annual Shrimporee

In Aransas Pass, another yearly tradition is taking place. Shrimporee is celebrating its 77th anniversary all weekend long. Bring your appetite for shrimp, live music, vendors, a parade, and all the Gulf Coast vibes.

Click here for the full schedule.

Aransas Pathways’ Chirp & Chat

Calling all early birds and nature nerds: Aransas Pathways is inviting families, birders and the bird-curious to a free morning of feathered fun at Chirp & Chat: Bands of Discovery on Saturday, Oct. 18. The outdoor event runs from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Linda S. Castro Sanctuary, 4041 Highway 35 North, and promises an up-close look at bird banding in action.

Guests can watch avian experts Dr. Rebekah Rylander and Master Bird Bander Kelly Bryan gently capture, band and release wild birds, while explaining how this research helps track migration and protect species along the Texas Gulf Coast.

Click here to learn more.

