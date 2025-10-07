Thrills, chills, and spooky fun: Halloween events in the Coastal Bend

Spooky season is officially here, and our community has some fun events lined up for families of all ages! From spine-tingling haunted houses to festive trunk-or-treat events perfect for little goblins, the Coastal Bend is ghouling all out for Halloween.

Here's a look at some of the Halloween events happening here in the Coastal Bend:

October 6 - October 12 events:

CC Parks and Recreation Oogie Boogie Fest 2025

63rd Annual St. Patrick's School Halloween Carnival

St. Patrick's 63rd Halloween Carnival

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Fall Festival

Our Tyler Street Neighborhood presents Terror On Tyler Fright Night

Wooldridge Place Nursing Center Trunk or Treat

Sip N Shop Paint Party

The High Chaparral Stars Halloween Market

Unitarian Universalist Church of Corpus Christi

October 13 - October 19 events:

Art Museum of South Texas Halloween Pop-up Market

Little Sprouts Child Development Centers Trunk or Treat

CC Animal Care Services Wizard of Paws

Cotton Branch Farms Market Days

October 20 - October 26 events:

Blue Wave's Ghoulish Birthday Bash

October 27 - October 31 events: