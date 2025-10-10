Pumpkin patches to visit this season across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Coastal Bend offers numerous pumpkin patches that offer family-friendly activities, capturing the spirit of the season. From traditional church-run patches to elaborate farm festivals, there's something for every family looking to enjoy autumn traditions along the Gulf Coast.
Photo-Perfect Fall Memories
Many of the pumpkin patches in our area serve as picture-perfect backdrops for capturing seasonal memories with your loved ones. These scenic locations feature sprawling pumpkin displays, hay bales, autumn decorations, and festive fall setups that create Instagram-worthy moments. Whether you're planning a family portrait session or just want to capture some candid photos of the kids selecting their perfect pumpkin, these patches offer endless photo opportunities.
Plan Ahead for Your Visit
Each pumpkin patch operates on different schedules, so it's essential to check their websites or social media pages before planning your trip.
Get Involved Through Volunteering
The magic of these pumpkin patches is made possible by dedicated volunteers who bring these seasonal traditions to life. Many patches, particularly those run by local churches and community organizations, rely entirely on volunteer support. Volunteering opportunities range from helping unload truck deliveries of pumpkins to staffing the patches during operating hours, setting up displays, and assisting families with their selections.
Here's a look at the various pumpkin patches in Corpus Christi and surrounding areas:
- Asbury United Methodist Church
Where: 7501 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX 78413
When: October 1 -31, 2025, Sunday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Portland First United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch
Where: 4545 Wildcat Dr, Portland, TX 78374
When: Oct. 5 -31, 2025, Monday through Friday 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Saturdays 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m., and Sundays 1:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
- Grace United Methodist Church
Where: 14521 Northwest Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78410
When: October 13 - 31, 2025, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sign up to volunteer here: Grace UMC: Pumpkin Patch Volunteers (signupgenius.com)
- St. John's United Methodist Church
Where: 5300 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX 78412
When: October 5 - 31, Sunday through Friday and Sundays, 12:30 p.m. to dark and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. until dark
This pumpkin patch is pet-friendly, so bring your furry friends (on a leash, of course) and enjoy a fun-filled day at the patch.
- First United Methodist Church
Where: 1001 S. Water Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78401
When: Oct. 5 - 31, Sunday through Friday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sign up to volunteer here: First United Methodist Church: FUMC Pumpkin Patch 2024 (signupgenius.com)
- Rockin' K Farms
Where: 5385 Co Rd 52, Robstown, TX 78380
When: Every Saturday in October from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. and every Sunday in October from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. ( Nov. 1 & Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. )