Texas Jazz Festival celebrates 64 years with three-day event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 64th Annual Texas Jazz Festival kicks off Friday, Oct. 17, with over 47 bands performing across three stages at Heritage Park through Sunday evening.

What began as a small jam session in 1959 has evolved into one of the nation's largest jazz festivals. A kickoff party was held on Thursday, Oct. 16, to celebrate the upcoming weekend of music.

Kris 6 News caught up with Jazz Festival President Nick Martinez, who says the community is who they do these events for.

"If you stop and think... the public is everything because the sponsorship wouldn't be there if the people weren't here and that's a big factor to the Texas Jazz Fest," Martinez said.

The festival's mission remains unchanged despite its growth over the decades: to promote jazz music to audiences of all ages.

Admission to the festival is free. The RTA will provide complimentary park and ride shuttles to Heritage Park from three locations: City Hall, the Nueces County Courthouse and the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi bus stop on Ocean Drive.

The festival runs through Sunday evening at Heritage Park.

