77th annual Shrimporee returns Oct. 17 through Oct. 19

ARANSAS PASS, Tx — Aransas Pass is preparing for its 77th Annual Shrimporee celebration, taking place from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19.

The Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce is collaborating with various local entities, nonprofit organizations, and community volunteers to host one of the region's biggest traditions.

"The Shrimporee Parade is a beloved tradition that kicks off the festivities with excitement, color, and community spirit," according to organizers.

The parade begins on Saturday, Oct. 18, at 10 a.m. at the intersection of E. Maddox Ave. and Commercial St., and ends at Commercial and Magnolia St.

Several organizations, including the Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce, rely on the Shrimporee to fund local programs and scholarships.

For more information on the 77th Annual Shrimporee, visit their website here.

Festival Hours:

Friday, October 17, 2025: 6 PM - Midnight

Saturday, October 18, 2025: Noon-Midnight

Sunday, October 19, 2025: Noon-6 PM

Shrimporee Festival Grounds:

200 E. Johnson Ave, Aransas Pass, Texas 78336

Free Park and Ride Shuttles:

Attendees can park at one of our satellite parking lots and take a complimentary shuttle to and from the festival. The shuttles operate continuously during the festival hours, providing convenient and hassle-free transportation for all attendees.

Satellite Parking Lots:

AP Chamber (130 W. Goodnight Ave)

Compton Hall (704 W. Yoakum)

Dollar General (709 S. Commercial)



The satellite parking lots listed below will be open on Friday & Saturday only:

Aransas Pass Civic Center (700 W. Wheeler) Parking in Grass Lot ONLY

Care Regional Medical Center (1711 W. Wheeler)

Contests & Entertainment:

The Shrimp Eating Contest, Sexy Legs Contest, and Mariachis are just a few of the activities on site.

Shrimporee hosts two stages loaded with something for everyone, from Country Western, Rock, 80’s, and Tejano.

Information:

For more festival and concert info visit www.aransaspass.org/shrimporee/.

For questions regarding Shrimporee or information about how you can get involved call (361) 758-2750.

