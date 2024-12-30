KRIS 6's top 10 digital stories of 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — We've researched the data, run all the numbers, and come up with the Top 10 stories YOU read this year. Based on page views for each and every story we've posted this year, these were the most viewed.
#1: No more state vehicle inspections starting in 2025
(222,157 views) April 1, 2024
House Bill 3297 was signed by Governor Greg Abott in June of 2023. This will eliminate the required state inspection for noncommercial vehicles beginning in 2025.
________________________________________
#2: Center of Hurricane Beryl Makes Landfall in Matagorda, Texas
(75,659 views) July 2, 2024
KRIS 6 Meteorologists keeping you up-to-date with factual, reasonable information about Hurricane Beryl. Here's where the storm is going and how strong it is.
________________________________________
#3: Two dead after commercial tanker and fishing boat collide
(69,563 views) July 16, 2024
One man is dead and another was missing after a commercial tanker collided with a boat early Saturday morning near the Lydia Ann Channel and Port Aransas Pass on July 13th.
________________________________________
#4: PASTOR PLEA DEAL: Pastor who sexually abused child for nearly 7 years receives probation
(63,800 views) April 3, 2024
As part of the deal, William C. Robinson was given 10 years deferred adjudication, avoiding jail time.
________________________________________
#5: Angry citizen disrupts Aransas Pass city council meeting
(59,414 views) Sept. 19, 2024
Angry citizen disrupts city council meeting, triggering discussions on whether his rights were violated after he was escorted out of the meeting by local police.
________________________________________
#6: BANQUETE VIDEO RELEASED: Incident leading to coach investigation caught on camera
(51,287 views) May, 16, 2024
KRIS 6 News obtained video of an incident that led to a Banquete ISD coach being placed on administrative leave.
________________________________________
#7: Corpus Christi resident Jerry Zamora III found after being missing for over a month
(49,777 views) April 8, 2024
Jerry Zamora III, a young Corpus Christi resident suffering from catatonia schizophrenia, has been found after being missing for over a month.
________________________________________
#8: Corpus Christi mom forgot to drop child off at daycare before hot car death, CCPD says
(44,100 views) Aug. 24, 2024
An arrest affidavit states that 22-month-old Harley Adame was left inside a parked SUV from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., which is when Adame went back to her 2020 Traverse and realized Harley was still inside.
________________________________________
#9: Former CCISD assistant principal accused of planting evidence
(42,620 views) Aug. 21, 2024
A former Hamlin Middle School assistant principal has been arrested. She is accused of tampering with evidence and official oppression.
________________________________________
#10: Proof of marriage and the next step in the legal battle for Johnny Canales' estate
(38,194 views) Nov. 7, 2024
Johnny Canales' first wife battles for her part in the Tejano legend's estate, saying her marriage was never dissolved.