1 dead, 1 missing, others injured after tanker crashes into boat in ship channel

One man is dead and another missing after a commercial tanker collided with a boat early Saturday morning near the Lydia Ann Channel and Port Aransas Pass, the United States Coast Guard said.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. and involved what the Coast Guard calls a commercial pleasure craft. The ship channel is closed until further notice, and the Coast Guard continues to search for the missing man.

The Coast Guard is not releasing the name of the vessels involved.

Two others on the pleasure craft were injured. One was taken to Coast Guard station Port Aransas for treatment. Another was taken to a hospital.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as new information is available.