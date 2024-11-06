Proof of marriage and the next step in the legal battle for Johnny Canales' estate

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — There are new developments in the fight for the estate of Tejano TV show host legend Johnny Canales.

The host of "El Show de Johnny Y Nora Canales" died on June 12. He left behind his wife, Nora Canales, and two daughters.

On Oct. 31, Canales' first wife, Sylvia Castillo, filed a temporary injunction to prevent Nora Canales from selling or transferring any properties owned by Johnny Canales' estate and to protect the financial assets tied to his estate.

On Tuesday afternoon, KRIS 6 sat down with Castillo's attorney, Steve Lopez, who provided us with a copy of Canales' and Castillo's marriage certificate.

Herrera, Veronica

It shows Castillo married the Tejano star-maker on Aug. 13, 1980 in Duval County, Texas. The certificate was certified and signed by Rebecca Paiz, the Deputy County Clerk for Duval County, at the time.

Castillo's attorney released the following statement:

Sylvia Castillo and Johnny Canales were married in 1980. They have never been divorced, nor had their marriage annulled. As such, Ms. Castillo is Mr. Canales’ surviving spouse – and like any other surviving spouse, has rights under Texas law. We understand that this may be surprising to Mr. Canales’ fans – but the folks who knew Mr. Canales best always knew about his marriage to Ms. Castillo.

Steve Lopez, Castillo's attorney

Castillo states since Johnny was legally married to her that his 1995 marriage to Nora Canales is void under Texas law.

On Wednesday, Judge Deanne Galvan will hold a hearing in this case in County Court at Law 3.

On Tuesday, Judge Galvan appointed Attorney Todd Hunter, Jr. to represent Johnny Canales' estate.

Meanwhile, a petition for declaratory judgment was filed on Castillo's behalf on Oct. 24. That case has been assigned to the 319th District Court.

On Jan. 27, 2025, Judge David Stith will make a ruling that defines the legal relationship between Johnny Canales and Sylvia Castillo.

