FIGHT FOR JOHNNY'S ESTATE: A woman comes forward and files motion claiming to be Johnny Canales' widow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It's been five months since the passing of Tejano music star-maker and legend Johnny Canales and there is already a fight for his estate.

It's not your ordinary battle between family members but a battle between his widow Nora Canales and a woman who claims she's Johnny's surviving spouse.

The legal bombshell was filed on Thursday afternoon at the Nueces County Courthouse.

A woman named Sylvia Ann Castillo claims she's Canales' wife and they're still married.

Her attorney, Esteban Lopez, filed a temporary injunction to prevent Johnny's widow, Nora Canales from selling or transfering any property owned by the estate, withdrawing money from checking, savings accounts or other financials plans or getting rid of any of Johnny Canales' financial records

According to court documents filed, Castillo said she married the Robstown native on August 13, 1980 in Duval County, Texas. According to publicdata.com, Castillo was 17-years-old at the time and Canales was 37-years-old. Castillo said their marriage was never annulled by the State of Texas or dissolved by divorce.

Castillo claims she was legally married to the legendary TV shot host in March of 1995 when Canales, 52 at the time, married 23-year-old Nora Canales in Maverick County, Texas.

In the court filing, Castillo states since Johnny was legally married to her when he entered into a marriage with Nora, his marriage to Nora was void under Texas law.

Therefore, Nora is in possession of property and funds that belong to Canales' estate. A valid written Will was dated May 20, 2024. It names Nora Canales as Independent Executrix.

The host of "El Show de Johnny y Nora Canales" died on June 12.

Castillo has asked the court to preserve and protect the properties owned by Canales' estate which has a "probable value in excess of $50,000'.

At the time of Canales' death, he owned a home on Fm 665 in Corpus Christi, Texas, along with interest in the the following properties:



Cruz Calle property, 100 acres in Duval County, Texas

J.M.G. Falcon property, 37 acres in Duval County, Texas

Quemado, 46 acres in Maverick County, Texas

TR 10, 7.46 acres in Nueces County, Texas

KRIS 6 has reached out to attorneys representing Castillo and Nora Canales and have yet to hear back.

A hearing will be held in County Court at Law 3 on Nov. 6 at 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Keep it to kristv.com for the latest updates.