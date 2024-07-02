KRIS 6 Hurricane Blog - Beryl

What’s New?



Beryl has weakened to a category 4 hurricane

The forecast cone includes part of the Coastal Bend

Still to early to know exact impacts, but tropical rain is expected starting this weekend



Summary of Information as of 1 p.m.

Location: 15.6°N 69.9°W

Maximum Sustained Winds: 155 mph

Present Movement: WNW at 22 mph

Minimum Central Pressure: 943 mb

Impacts

Rain chances are expected to increasing Saturday into next week. Rainfall totals are hard to estimate this far out, but at much as 3 inches through Tuesday.

Rough surf and a high risk of rip current are expected this weekend.

Other risks are uncertain right now.

Next forecast update at 4 p.m.

Parts of the Coastal Bend are in the forecast cone.

