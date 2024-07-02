Watch Now
KRIS 6 Hurricane Blog - Beryl

KR
Posted at 1:43 PM, Jul 02, 2024

What’s New?

  • Beryl has weakened to a category 4 hurricane
  • The forecast cone includes part of the Coastal Bend
  • Still to early to know exact impacts, but tropical rain is expected starting this weekend

Summary of Information as of 1 p.m.

Location: 15.6°N 69.9°W
Maximum Sustained Winds: 155 mph
Present Movement: WNW at 22 mph
Minimum Central Pressure: 943 mb

Impacts
Rain chances are expected to increasing Saturday into next week. Rainfall totals are hard to estimate this far out, but at much as 3 inches through Tuesday.
Rough surf and a high risk of rip current are expected this weekend.

Other risks are uncertain right now.
Next forecast update at 4 p.m.

Parts of the Coastal Bend are in the forecast cone.

___________________________________________________

FACEBOOK LIVE - TUESDAY 9 AM

Hurricane Readiness Resources

