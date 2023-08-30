American Legion Post 364 serving community and veterans for 85 years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A broken building isn't breaking the spirits of the local non-profit organization, American Legion Post 364.

For many veterans looking to find some common ground, the 70-year-old building located on Kostoryz road has been a home-away-from-home for them despite all the dents and flaws.

George Sandor, the 2nd Vice Commander of American Legion Post 364 said, "Together we keep it moving, and sometimes it's hard."

Mother Nature has been contributing to challenges associated with preserving the group's legacy of patriotism. The group has been working to repair damages from Hurricane Harvey. They were making progress until Tropical Storm Harold hit the Coastal Bend.

"We're going to have to ask people for donations," said Henry Pena, an executive board member of Post 364. "The water came through and it was like buckets."

However, group members aren't letting the situation rain on their parade. Although their roof and ceiling need repairs, the community they've built is strong.

"All my fellow veterans, whenever we need something they pick up the phone and they're right here," Pena added.

Uniting over love for the country and having a heart of service are the foundations of the group that has been established for 85 years as of August 19th.

American Legion Post 364 held a celebration to commemorate the anniversary. Mayor Paulette Guajardo was among those who attended the event. She announced a proclamation for the groups' commitment to serving the country and local community.

"The proclamation basically honors what they have done for 85 years and that is just continuing strong patriotism and honoring the fallen and making sure they carry on tradition," she said to KRIS 6 News.

"We help one another out, we help other veterans out," Sandor commented.

American Legion Post 364 also makes efforts to help the community by providing resources, connections, and programs. A big focus is on youth mentorship.

"That's what's in our hearts, building our future of the United States of America," said Sandor Proudly.

When the group's not working to fulfill that duty, Sandor, a Vietnam veteran, said they get to bond over their experiences.

"You find out, hey, I was in the same area, the same place. I was in a fox hole but you were helping me dropping bombs against the enemy," he explained. "And when you start talking, you let everything out. And that's what some of these people need. They need to relax and get it out of their system because if you leave it inside you it can cause trouble down the road."

As a fellow Vietnam veteran, Purple Heart recipient and commander of Post 364, David Sauceda, said comradery is valuable for them. He's been with the group for about 30 years and hopes to see more new faces in the future.

"We need more young guys coming from Iraq, the Gulf war, we need for them to take over." he added.

Meanwhile, the non-profit is seeking donations to help with repairs. They are able to resume normal operations following Tropical Storm Harold. However, members are concerned about the damages long-term effects.

To reach a representative from Post 364 you are encouraged to call (361) 852-9115.

