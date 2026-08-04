Sinton football ranks No. 5 in UIL 3A-DI, reloading playoff roster in new division

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Sinton Pirates have not missed playoffs since football head coach Michael Troutman took over the program in 2019. That’s seven straight years of success. While Monday marked the first day of official football practice, Sinton has been working since December 12, 2025 when they fell in the State Semifinal.

That’s in the past because now it’s up to this years group to come together. A team that dropped enrollment numbers to UIL 3A-DI. Dave Campbell's has Sinton sitting fifth in the preseason polls.

"We got a taste of success and you know that was the first time in however many years it was that Sinton has made it that far (last time 2014)," said Sinton senior running back and safety Marcos Zapata. "We know that we still have a lot of returning pieces. A lot of great pieces this year too, and so we know that we have a great shot at State this year."

Larissa Liska

Last season he was second on the depth chart at running back, but he made valuable plays down the stretch finishing with 568 yards and 8 touchdowns.

"He has great vision. He's able to see the field and make the cuts he needs, so he's a very strong runner too," said Sinton football head coach Michael Troutman. "He's going to be an impactful player on both sides of the ball."

Zapata's strength and power come from playing safety on defense where he was second on the team with 127 tackles.

"It just really helps me understands defenders a lot better, how they're going to use their body and the angles they're going to attack me from," Zapata said. "If I see someone one-on-one I know as a safety already the best angle I'm going to go at, so knowing that already I have a step ahead them. I know I'm going to go the opposite way."

Larissa Liska

Sinton returns six players on defense and six on offense. The Pirates bring back starting dual-threat quarterback Quincy Bess. He's working on connecting with his newer offensive line.

"We have two returners coming back, so we have to find three good ones to step in at center and two guards," Troutman said. "It's a pride thing. They take pride in being an offensive lineman for the Sinton Pirates."

Larissa Liska

That pride carries over to practicing all three phases of the game, including special teams. Junior kicker Blake Bordelon is back. He made some big time field goals in the playoffs like the game-winner against Cuero.

"I know my role is huge, but it took everybody on the team. Just going back and everything," Bordelon said. "Everybody focuses on the kick, but nobody focues on the after. We still had to recover an onside and that was a whole team effort. Just once again showcasing the team's hunger just to get past that point."

Sinton kicks off the season with a road trip to Tuloso-Midway on Friday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m.