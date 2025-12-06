Sinton gets revenge against Cuero 45-42, advances to UIL State Semifinal for first time since 2014

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The No. 9 Sinton Pirates found a way to upset No. 8 Cuero 45-42 in a UIL 4A-DII district rematch in the fourth round of playoffs. It came down to a game-winning field goal by sophomore kicker Blake Bordelon.

Larissa Liska

Cuero scored on their opening drive, but Sinton responded when Marcos Zapata broke through for a 51 yard house cal to tie it up at 7-7. Then, Cuero's Jaxxon Marie connected on a deep pass to D'Zayvin Bonner to take the 14-7 lead to end the first quarter.

Sinton answered in the second quarter, Quincy Bess threw a 20 yard pass to his brother Chase to tie the game 14-14. It was only a matter of time before Sinton senior running back Mykha Green found the endzone. He broke loose for a 62 yard touchdown to tie it again 21-21. Green later punched it in from a few yards out to tie it up 28-28, but Cuero scored right before halftime. Marie found his favorite target Walker Dietze to take a 35-28 lead.

Larissa Liska

The Pirates got their first lead of the game with 4:15 left in the third quarter. Green raced all the way to the house from 71 yards out, and Sinton stole the lead 42-35. The Pirates tried to make it a 2 possession game in the fourth quarter, but Bordelon's field goal got blocked and Cuero ran it all the way back to tie the game at 42-42.

Despite the blocked field goal, with :08 left in the game Sinton head coach Michael Troutman put his faith in Bordelon. He made the 19 yard field goal for the 45-42 lead. Then Sinton's special teams stopped Cuero on the kickoff and it was game over.

Larissa Liska

Sinton will face West Orange-Stark in the UIL 4A-DII State Semifinal on Friday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. at Rhodes Stadium in Katy.