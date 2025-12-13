Sinton ends deepest playoff run since 2014 in State Semifinal, falling 28-3 to West Orange-Stark

KATY, Texas — The UIL 4A-DII No. 9 Sinton Pirates made their deepest playoff run since 2014, but fall to West Orange-Stark 28-3 on Friday at Rhodes Stadium in Katy. Sinton ended their season (13-2).

"It's about the bonds. It's about what this team represented," said Sinton football head coach Michael Troutman. "They represented class in everything that they did, and I'm proud of this team for that because they never gave up from one another. They never gave up on the coaching staff, this community and what this never ending S stands for."

Larissa Liska

Sinton scored their only points in the second quarter when sophomore Blake Bordelon drilled a 29 yard field goal, closing the gap 7-3. Those points followed a Sean Hughes interception in the first quarter. It was a great answer early by the Pirates.

"Just being a Sinton Pirate is everything," said Sinton senior linebacker Ace Fuentes. "I think all we do is come together. We just become one big team, one big family, and we just keep on fighting with each other."

Larissa Liska

The Mustangs were led by Khelvey Jefferson. The 5-foot-3 junior running back found the endzone three times. He scored a 64 yard touchdown in the first quarter, a 66 yarder in the second quarter and from 42 yards out in the fourth quarter. The Mustangs added another touchdown in the second quarter when Kwalin Dugas connected with Braydon Gipson for a 9 yard toe-tap catch. That made the score 21-3.

Thank you Sinton for another strong season. KRIS 6 is proud of you.