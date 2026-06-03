Seniors lead defending Champion Calallen back to UIL 4A-DI State rematch with Pleasant Grove

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 4A No. 1 Calallen Wildcats put in work over the offseason after winning the UIL 4A-DI baseball State Championship in 2025. A year later they're playing on the last day once again with a chance to win back-to-back State titles.

Larissa Liska

The Wildcats will face the same opponent they beat 5-3 in 2025, Pleasant Grove, but this time the Wildcats have a senior heavy roster.

"Yeah they're the same team basically. They're really good," said Calallen senior center fielder Reese Rusher. "They're like us with a bunch of seniors and they want to win as bad as we want to win too."

Larissa Liska

Calallen's 13 seniors know this is their last chance to win it all. They've got a shot at bringing home the Wildcat's fifth State Championship in baseball program history (2025, 2008, 2005, 2000).

"I mean it just shows a great winning tradition that coach (Steve) Chapman has built here and we just hope to continue that and hopefully go back-to-back," said Calallen senior shortstop Drayson Gamez.

Larissa Liska

Calallen's success starts with defense led by two lefty ace pitchers that signed with Texas State, Drayton Mitchell and Coll Carroll. Nobody knows them better than senior catcher Dallin DeBellas.

"I've been catching Coll my whole life," DeBellas said. "Drayton moved here in eighth grade, and they're both probably two of the best pitchers in the State. Our two freshmen behind them actually filled really big roles for Cody last year, and they've come in big situations and they've closed it out."

Larissa Liska

The Wildcats' offense leads multiple categories in the Texas high school playoff rankings. Mitchell has the most home runs, hits and highest batting average at .625 in the state. DeBellas is not far behind batting .500 according to Texas High School Baseball.

"We hit a lot, and I think coach Chapman says it good," DeBellas said. "Like the bats don't start out hot, but they get hotter as the season goes on and the more at-bats you have."

Larissa Liska

Calallen (38-2) and Texarkana Pleasant Grove (38-4) play in the UIL 4A-DI State Championship on Friday at 9 a.m. at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

London and Calallen are the two baseball teams representing the Coastal Bend at the 2026 UIL State Championship. Both are looking to defend their titles. In Coastal Bend baseball history, only two programs have defended their title, Sinton in 1988 and 1989 and Robstown in 1991 and 1992.

Larissa Liska