KRIS Super 6 Showcase: John Hinojosa, Odem Running Back

ODEM, Texas — The fall 2025 football season features a strong senior running back class in the Coastal Bend. That's why we're highlighting six seniors in our second annual KRIS Super 6 Showcase, a combine-like environment that will air Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m. on KRIS 6.

Last year, the Odem Owls finished second in district, securing a playoff spot. Their running back John Hinojosa paved the way with 28 touchdowns. That’s why he’s been named to our KRIS Super 6 Showcase.

“You know if you’re from Odem and you want something to be proud of and somebody to root for that’s John," said Odem football head coach Armando Huerta. "He’s everything Odem is about.”

The 5-foot-8 running back led the Owls last season with 1,326 rushing yards on 261 carries and 28 touchdowns.

“Running back for me it’s just going downhill and hitting somebody," Hinojosa said. "You know initiating the contact. Making them feel the pain before you feel the pain.”

Larissa Liska

Hinojosa is part of a two-back offense. He throws down the hammer, opening lanes for his speedy teammate just like his favorite former NFL player Todd Gurley.

“You know he’s an all-down back," Huerta said. "Catches the ball really well out of the backfield, so we can run him inside the tackles, we can throw him the ball out in space.”

Hinojosa is intelligent on and off the field. He has a 4.2 GPA.

“I love analyzing the game. Breaking it down piece by piece," Hinojosa said. "Levels like the you read the lineman and their blocks, going downhill, then it’s second level linebackers how you get around that, then it’s third level safety and touchdown.”

John Hinojosa

He dedicates hours to the community, serving as a Catholic alter server and youth basketball coach. Hinojosa is currently Salutatorian of his class, President of the senior class and National Honor Society, and a member of Spanish Club and Student Council. He has many powerful role models in his life, but no one stronger than his family.

“For me it’s my mom Lisa, hi mom," Hinojosa said. "Not just my mom that inspires me, but my grandma. She just passed away last month. She had one of the biggest fighting spirits that anyone in the world. She instilled that in me, and just like my mom she overcame breast cancer actually twice.

John Hinojosa

His determination shows while training. Hinojosa runs a 4.6 40 yard dash, lifts 455 lbs. on squat and benches 275 lbs. When called upon, Hinojosa can also play safety on defense.

“I love the community, I love giving back to the community and I love playing for the community," Hinojosa said. "Just giving the town something that the town can be excited about.”

John is one of six senior running backs in the Coastal Bend that have been selected to compete in our KRIS Super 6 Showcase. His lineman in the showcase is Clay Mitchell. A combine-like environment that will put our athletes to the test through drills and more. The Showcase is scheduled to air on Thursday, Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m on KRIS 6 and then later that day at 9:30 p.m. on our sister station KDF.

KRIS 6

KRIS 6 KRIS Super 6 Showcase Senior Running Backs:

Damian Figueroa, Tuloso-Midway

Mykha Green, Sinton

John Hinojosa, Odem

Ricardo Rodriguez, Calallen

Traey Alvarado, Rockport-Fulton

Aidan Andalon, Bishop

The Owls kickoff their season with a road trip to Ben Bolt on Friday, Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Odem

The showcase is sponsored by Neessen Chevrolet.