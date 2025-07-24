KRIS Super 6 Showcase: Traey Alvarado, Rockport-Fulton Running Back

ROCKPORT-FULTON, Texas — The fall 2025 football season features a strong senior running back class in the Coastal Bend. That's why we're highlighting six seniors in our second annual KRIS Super 6 Showcase, a combine-like environment that will air Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m. on KRIS 6.

Last year, the Rockport-Fulton High School Pirates leading scorer was running back Traey Alvarado. He found the endzone 14 times, including one touchdown reception, leading the Pirates to the second round of playoffs. That’s why he’s been named to our KRIS Super 6 Showcase.

“Really the heart and soul of our offense, of our team," said Rockport-Fulton football head coach Eric Soza. "He’s always in the weight room. Always the first in line. He’s just that kid.”

Larissa Liska

Lighting a path to success is how to describe the Pirates two-time team captain Traey Alvarado.

“I just want to be an impact for them. That’s my main goal is to lift everybody up," Alvarado said. "When I get that ball they’re like ‘oh yeah he’s got it’. That’s what I want to do.”

Alvarado began playing flag football when his dad signed him up at 4-years-old.

“That’s the position I’ve always played," Alvarado said. "My dad’s always motivated me to run, to do the cone drill, the ladder, the icky shuffle. You know all of that, so that’s my main motivation.

Traey Alvarado

Despite being 5-foot-4, the 3-year varsity running back’s shifty moves have highlighted his skills at college camps. Following in his NFL role models footsteps.

“A lot of the guys around here call me Deuce Vaughn because he’s really short and he can move," Alvarado said. "I laugh every time, but I actually do watch a lot of his clips. Then I watch Ashton Jeanty, and an old one is Arian Foster from the Texans just because I remember how he used to run when I was younger.”

Last year, Alvarado carried the ball 71 times for 791 yards and led the team with 14 total touchdowns. He caught 3 passes for 66 yards.

“He’s tough. If you look at him he doesn’t look very tall, but he’s built like a tank," Soza said. "A lot of hours in the weight room that has built that strength. One guy just does not take him down.”

His raw bench is 310 lb., squat is 510 lb. and hex bar deadlift is 610 lb. When he’s not on the field Alvarado competes in equipped powerlifting. He’s a 2-time State qualifier.

“It’s just mental toughness, and that is a key role in football," Alvarado said. "I think that’s also why I really like powerlifting because it’s just you versus the bar.”

He also succeeds in the classroom with a 3.7 GPA and is a member of Student Council. As a student of the game, his journey has served as an inspiration to coach younger players.

“Maybe a few would mess up, but I kept helping them out and eventually they got it," Alvarado said. "Then that made me realize like dang this is why coaches coach.”

Traey is one of six senior running backs in the Coastal Bend that have been selected to compete in our KRIS Super 6 Showcase. His lineman in the showcase is Clay Mitchell. A combine-like environment that will put our athletes to the test through drills and more. The Showcase is scheduled to air on Thursday, Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m on KRIS 6 and then later that day at 9:30 p.m. on our sister station KDF.

KRIS 6

KRIS 6 KRIS Super 6 Showcase Senior Running Backs:

Damian Figueroa, Tuloso-Midway

Mykha Green, Sinton

John Hinojosa, Odem

Ricardo Rodriguez, Calallen

Traey Alvarado, Rockport-Fulton

Aidan Andalon, Bishop

Rockport-Fulton kicks off their football season on Friday, Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m. at Orange Grove. Check out the full schedule here.

The showcase is sponsored by Neessen Chevrolet.