KRIS Super 6 Showcase: Ethan Conn, Three Rivers receiver

THREE RIVERS, Texas — The fall 2026 football season features a solid senior receiver class in the Coastal Bend. That's why we're highlighting five seniors in our third annual KRIS Super 6 Showcase, a combine-like environment that will air Aug. 20 at 6:30 p.m. on KRIS 6.

The Three Rivers Bulldogs last season had the top 20 class of 2027 wide receiver in receiving yards for the entire state of Texas. That's why Ethan Conn has been named to our KRIS Super 6 Showcase.

"I don't know if I've truly met anyone who hates to lose as much as I do," said Three Rivers football head coach Jesse Garcia. "Ethan is that kid."

Larissa Liska

Conn's special ability is being able to create space, stop on a dime, change direction and then go full speed again. He plays football and runs track. This spring Conn ran last leg for the 4x400 relay at the UIL 2A State meet. His closing speed helped the Bulldogs finish fourth.

"Definitely helped me like get better with track. Helped me get a lot faster, Conn said. "Helped me stiffen my ankles and make faster cuts, smoother cuts. They both really help me just get better overall."

At a small school it's sometimes easier and faster to build chemistry. Conn and his junior quarterback Paxton Soliz have been playing together since youth football.

"Whenever we were kids he was always my running back, so he was always right next to me," said Soliz. "Every time I feel like whenever I give him the ball he'd reverse field, make a man miss and go score."

Ethan Conn Screenshot

Conn's intelligence on offense extends to defense and to the classroom. He has a 4.0 GPA and ranks fifth in his class.

"He's another coach on the field," Garcia said. "Defensively he gets out there. We just got done playing at the State 7on7 tournament. He was out there. He was in charge setting guys, setting coverages, talking and communicating. He really brings it out of the guys."

Conn's love for the game was built by his grandfather Ronnie Conn who passed away in May before the State track meet. Ronnie wore No. 63 and played football at Abilene Christian College. This photo was taken at the All Stars Game in 1963. He played there until he was drafted by the Army.

"He was always there. He was always watching me," Conn said. "After the game he always wanted to take a picture of me. It was very nice to have him come out to all of my games."

Ethan Conn

Last fall the Bulldogs fell to Ganado in the first round of playoffs. They return a majority of their team, all hungry to make a deeper postseason push.

"The energy with all of my teammates and everyone it's just like fun to play with everyone," Conn said.

The KRIS Super 6 Showcase features Conn alongside Carroll’s Steven McChester, Flour Bluff's Ransom Watson, Orange Grove’s Daniel Martinez and King's Damon Smith. Catch the Showcase on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 6:30 p.m. on KRIS 6.

Sean Manning

Three Rivers kicks off their season on Friday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium against Premont.

Thank you to Ramsey Torres of Ramco Mechanical Air Conditioning and Heating on supporting Coastal Bend athletes, a proud sponsor of the KRIS Super 6 Showcase.

Ramsey Torres of Ramco Mechanical Air Conditioning and Heating

There are more class of 2027 receivers to keep on the radar like London's Zach Tyrone, Carroll's Braylen Swanson and Miller's Izaiah Gidrey to name a few.