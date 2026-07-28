KRIS Super 6 Showcase: Ransom Watson, Flour Bluff receiver

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The fall 2026 football season features a solid senior receiver class in the Coastal Bend. That's why we're highlighting five seniors in our third annual KRIS Super 6 Showcase, a combine-like environment that will air Aug. 20 at 6:30 p.m. on KRIS 6.

Last fall Flour Bluff's Ransom Watson led the Hornets receivers and tight ends in touchdowns and receiving yards. That’s why he’s been named to our KRIS Super 6 Showcase.

“I like to compete. Like I’ll go out there and compete anyone," Watson said. "No matter how big you are or how much better you think you are than me. I’m going to go out there and compete and give it my all.”

Watson totaled 920 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior. His longest catch and run went for 70 yards, but it took more than offseason drills to help him excel.

“Just doing like routes on air with your quarterback or throwing with him one-on-one and just talking to them," Watson said. "Like not even on the field, but like off the field hanging out. For me I’ve realized that chemistry is a big thing.”

His knowledge of the game and understanding of the plays carries over to his academics. The senior has a 3.4 GPA.

“Having a high football IQ allows him to be much more multiple and play like a tight end position, the slip position as an inside receiver outside of the box,” said Flour Bluff football head coach Clynton Elwood.

Football was not always the dream for Watson. He picked up a ball in fourth grade thanks to his neighbor Danny Williams.

“I grew up skateboarding and surfing and all of that," Watson said. "Then he saw how big I was and he was like ‘you should play football’. I was like ’I’ve never even thrown a football in my life’. He threw a football with me, talked to my mom and got us into playing football.”

Ransom Watson

Now Watson sees himself playing college ball. He’s definitely got the size sitting at 6-feet and 186 lbs.

“I would say it helped me a lot getting separation and using my body," Watson said. "Showing them that no matter what they do, they can’t take me down.”

However what sets him apart is his leadership, participating in the team’s leadership committee and volunteering around the community.

“Part of our mentor program with our fifth and sixth graders," Elwood said. "Even during football season on Wednesday mornings, right after morning workout, they’ll head to intermediate and they’ll go directly into classrooms and help out. Whatever the principal and teachers need.”

Flour Bluff

That effort from Watson stems from his pride for Hornet nation.

“It’s like a family here, and that’s one thing I love about it," Watson said. "They build you on the field and off the field. Get you ready for life, even after football.”

The KRIS Super 6 Showcase features Watson alongside Carroll’s Steven McChester, King’s Damon Smith, Orange Grove’s Daniel Martinez and Three Rivers’ Ethan Conn. Catch the Showcase on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 6:30 p.m. on KRIS 6.

Sean Manning

Flour Bluff football kicks off the 2026 season at home at Hornet Stadium hosting Corpus Christi Miller on Friday, August 28 at 7 p.m.

Thank you to Ramsey Torres of Ramco Mechanical Air Conditioning and Heating on supporting Coastal Bend athletes, a proud sponsor of the KRIS Super 6 Showcase.

Ramsey Torres of Ramco Mechanical Air Conditioning and Heating

There are more class of 2027 receivers to keep on the radar like London's Zach Tyrone, Carroll's Braylen Swanson and Miller's Izaiah Gidrey to name a few.