KRIS Super 6 Showcase: Damon Smith, Corpus Christi King receiver

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The fall 2026 football season features a solid senior receiver class in the Coastal Bend. That's why we're highlighting five seniors in our third annual KRIS Super 6 Showcase, a combine-like environment that will air Aug. 20 at 6:30 p.m. on KRIS 6.

King Mustangs senior wide receiver Damon Smith has it all, speed, height and a competitive edge. Last season he broke two school records. That's why he's been named to our KRIS Super 6 Showcase.

"The one thing I can say is just my speed. I'm always the fastest guy out there," Smith said.

Larissa Liska

"You know when the game is on the line and when there is a situation where if you just throw the ball up we've still got a chance," said King football head coach Austin Menner.

Damon Smith is a guy that takes the top off the ball. He is exceptionally fast for an outside receiver, capable of running a 4.3 40 yard dash. Last season his new coaches discovered that potential, switching his position from backup corner.

"Kind of in the background a little bit and then one day we saw his catching ability, and we decided to move him to the offensive side of the ball," Menner said. "Then we saw how special he can be once we got him in the right coaching situation and around the right guys and right situation."

Once his potential was recognized, Smith shined on the field. As a junior, he broke two single-season King school records at 1,249 reception yards and 10 touchdown receptions. The yards total put him third all-time in Corpus Christi ISD behind Moody's Nathaniel Dunn in the 2003 season and Ray's Matthew Merino in 2012.

"It meant a lot to me just knowing that I was trying to achieve something and I actually went out there and did it," Smith said. "I'm also trying to get the all-time CCISD record that I was a little short off of."

The previous King records were held by one of Damon's older brothers, Daniel, a 2025 graduate and Bethany College receiver.

"I see my brothers and all the stuff that they have from it, all the stuff they do from football and all the good things football has brought them," Smith said. "I kind of just want to follow my brothers footsteps."

Both of Damon's older brothers found success in football. The sport and it's coaches have served as a guide for a family that grew up without a father figure.

"I think our older brother kind of stepped up, kind of paving the way for us and showing us right from wrong," Daniel Smith said. "Keeping us on the right track. You know grades and going to school."

Smith continues to follow this path. He has a 3.0 GPA and is a 3-sport athlete, balancing track, football and basketball.

"I want to play D1 college football and I'll do whatever it takes to get there," Smith said.

The KRIS Super 6 Showcase features Smith alongside Carroll’s Steven McChester, Flour Bluff's Ransom Watson, Orange Grove’s Daniel Martinez and Three Rivers’ Ethan Conn. Catch the Showcase on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 6:30 p.m. on KRIS 6.

Sean Manning

Corpus Christi King kicks off their season in a battle of the Mustangs, hosting Ingleside, on Friday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. at Cabaniss Field.

Thank you to Ramsey Torres of Ramco Mechanical Air Conditioning and Heating on supporting Coastal Bend athletes, a proud sponsor of the KRIS Super 6 Showcase.

Ramsey Torres of Ramco Mechanical Air Conditioning and Heating

There are more class of 2027 receivers to keep on the radar like London's Zach Tyrone, Carroll's Braylen Swanson and Miller's Izaiah Gidrey to name a few.