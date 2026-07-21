Game Night South Texas 2026 schedule features 10 games; Battle of the Bridge week 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Game Night South Texas returns to the Coastal Bend to highlight 10 live games on TV this 2026 high school football season. Thursday games will primarily air on our KRIS 6 sister station KDF. All games will kickoff at 7:05 p.m. with the broadcast starting at 7.

The Battle of the Bridge rivalry between the Gregory-Portland Wildcats and Carroll Tigers kicks off the schedule on Aug. 27 on KRIS 6. Last year the Tigers were hot off the press, but hit a speed bump once district started against G-P falling 60-0 week nine. Now they're in different classifications, Carroll competes in UIL 5A-DI and G-P is 5A-DII. The rivalry still remains., but it runs in waves. Gregory-Portland is on a 10-game win streak, while Carroll won the previous five straight meetings.

The other KRIS 6 matchup also highlights Carroll, but this time against the Flour Bluff Hornets in their UIL 5A-DI District 15 opener. It's been five years since these two teams faced off, back in 2021.

The rest of the schedule airs on KDF. Beeville will play twice in 2026 on GNST, traveling to Buccaneer Stadium to battle Carroll on Sept. 10 and then at home against Tuloso-Midway for the last district game of the season on Nov. 5. Robstown will host their first ever GNST matchup, facing H.M. King on Oct. 22.

Calallen will showcase their new giant video scoreboard, pressbox and more on Oct. 1 against King. The following week London battles Rockport-Fulton in a UIL 4A-DII District 16 matchup. This will be the first time both programs meet on the gridiron for the Battle of the Pirates.

Their are a few Corpus Christi ISD duels. King vs. Ray week two on Sept. 3, Miller with new head coach David McHugh vs. Moody on Oct. 15 and King vs. Moody on Oct. 29.

Sean Manning & Studio 21 CC

The goal is to live stream all of the games on our KRIS 6 website or YouTube page. Our sister station KDF can be found on Spectrum channel 13 and HD channel 1213 and over the air at 10.3 and 47.2.