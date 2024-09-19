Calallen ISD's stadium upgrades are on schedule

Drivers passing by the Calallen High School on Wildcat Drive can see construction going on at the baseball and softball fields here.

Well, after almost two years, a bond proposition was passed in May that allowed improvements to be made to these facilities, including the football stadium.

The upgrades for the baseball and softball stadium amounted to $5.1 million with upgraded dugouts and upgraded turf for both fields, which coaches say it will be a game changer for them.

"The AstroTurf is going to save us a lot of time, my coaches a lot of time, the kids a lot of time," Calallen baseball coach Steve Chapman said. "It allows us to play in inclement conditions where we would not be able to play."

In addition, the football stadium will receive upgrades of its own to its entries, the scoreboard and press box will total up to about $7.4 million.

As these athletic teams wait to see their stadiums come to life this season, they are adamant about giving the community the praise to help make these improvements possible.

"I think this'll be really nice," Calallen softball coach Teresa Lentz said. "It'll be really good for our program and just what our kids deserve. They deserve something like this. So, we're really grateful to the community for passing this bond and I promise it won't go unappreciated."

Construction on the baseball and softball fields is expected to be done by January 2025 and football will receive improvements starting next year as well.

