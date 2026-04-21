Corpus Christi ISD names Miller High School's new head coach, athletic director

Corpus Christi Independent School District has named David McHugh as Miller High School's athletic coordinator and head coach starting in the 2026-27 season.

McHugh, a graduate of McMurry University, currently serves as head football coach at Bishop High School. He's also coached at Ingleside High School, Taft High School, and Mathis High School.

Larissa Liska

“The committee appreciated Coach McHugh’s longstanding commitment to Coastal Bend athletics as well as his high regard for community engagement,” said Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez.

McHugh also serves on the Coastal Bend Coaches Association board of directors and is a brand ambassador for the Texas High School Coaches Association.

“We look forward to an exciting new chapter for the Miller Bucs under his leadership,” Hernandez said.

Larissa Liska

McHugh replaces Justen Evans who left Miller High School on Feb. 10, 2026.

He will begin his new role with Miller High School in May.

Larissa Liska

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