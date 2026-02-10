Justen Evans resigns from Miller football, expected to accept head coaching job in DFW

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Miller football will have a new head coach leading the 2026 Buccaneers, as Justen Evans has resigned and is expected to take a job in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The news was first reported on X by Dave Campbell's Matt Stepp.

Pending school board approval in Dallas Tuesday night, Evans will serve as a high school athletics coordinator and head football coach.

Evans has led the Buccaneers for 9 years. Before that he served one season in Alice. Over 10 years, Evans has accumulated an (84-36) record and made seven straight playoff appearances. Miller won three football district championships under his tenure (2019, 2023, 2024) and advanced to the Regional Finals in three of the last six years. His experience includes coaching CCISD teams through 14 playoff wins and recognition as Region 7 Coach of the Year.

“The Miller Bucs, our district and our community thank Coach Evans for leading the Bucs football team through some of the most exciting years of football that Buc Stadium has seen in recent memory,” said Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez. “We are grateful for his passion and dedication to developing young athletes into leaders. We wish him and his family the very best.”

In 2023, Evans became the winningest football coach in Miller program history when the Bucs held off Victoria West, surpassing 1960 state champion Pete Ragus (57-13-1).

Corpus Christi Miller HFC Justen Evans has resigned his post, he's expected to accept a HFC job in DFW later today

Corpus Christi Miller is OPEN#txhsfb @dctf — Matt Stepp (@Matt_Stepp817) February 10, 2026

The Moody grad took over the Buccaneers program in 2017, and in his third season he turned the program around. In 2019 the Bucs went (12-1), ending their 6-year playoff drought and winning their first district championship since 2001. Before Evans arrival Miller finished three straight seasons (1-9).

Corpus Christi ISD will have two new football head coaches for the 2026 fall season, whomever takes over at Miller and Ray's Brian Herman.