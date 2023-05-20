Watch Now
UIL Regional Semifinal Coastal Bend baseball schedule and scores

Robstown wins Regional Quarterfinals
Posted at 6:43 PM, May 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-20 19:47:51-04

Five Coastal Bend high school baseball teams advanced to the fourth round of playoffs, UIL Regional Quarterfinals. If there are any updates, dates or times needing to be changed or final scores please email larissa.liska@kristv.com.

5A
#5 Ray vs. Boerne-Champion

4A
#1 Sinton vs. Davenport

#12 Robstown vs. Boerne

3A
#1 London vs. Hallettsville
One Game Only: Thursday at 7 p.m. in Kenedy at Larry Kiesling Sports Complex

Santa Gertrudis Academy vs. Columbus
Game 1: Friday
Game 2: Saturday
Game 3 (If Needed): 30 minutes after Game 2

