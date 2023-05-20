UIL Regional Semifinal Coastal Bend baseball schedule and scores

Five Coastal Bend high school baseball teams advanced to the fourth round of playoffs, UIL Regional Quarterfinals. If there are any updates, dates or times needing to be changed or final scores please email larissa.liska@kristv.com.

5A

#5 Ray vs. Boerne-Champion

4A

#1 Sinton vs. Davenport

#12 Robstown vs. Boerne

3A

#1 London vs. Hallettsville

One Game Only: Thursday at 7 p.m. in Kenedy at Larry Kiesling Sports Complex

Santa Gertrudis Academy vs. Columbus

Game 1: Friday

Game 2: Saturday

Game 3 (If Needed): 30 minutes after Game 2