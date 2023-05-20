UIL Regional Semifinal Coastal Bend baseball schedule and scores

Five Coastal Bend high school baseball teams advanced to the fourth round of playoffs, UIL Regional Quarterfinals. If there are any updates, dates or times needing to be changed or final scores please email larissa.liska@kristv.com.
5A
#5 Ray vs. Boerne-Champion
4A
#1 Sinton vs. Davenport
#12 Robstown vs. Boerne
3A
#1 London vs. Hallettsville
One Game Only: Thursday at 7 p.m. in Kenedy at Larry Kiesling Sports Complex
Santa Gertrudis Academy vs. Columbus
Game 1: Friday
Game 2: Saturday
Game 3 (If Needed): 30 minutes after Game 2