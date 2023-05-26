Watch Now
Ray takes game one over Boerne-Champion in the UIL 5A Regional Semifinals

Ray takes game one over Boerne-Champion in the UIL 5A Regional Semifinals
Posted at 12:13 AM, May 26, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ray Texans started off slow, but turned it up a notch in game one of their UIL 5A Regional Semifinal series against Boerne-Champion winning 8-2.

The Chargers scored in the first inning when Sam Miller hit into fielder's choice with bases loaded to take the 1-0 lead. Next batter, James Wingo's ground ball turned into an RBI single for a 2-0 lead.

Ray evened things up with 2 runs in the bottom of the third inning when Jordan Garza hit an RBI single on a 2-2 count. The Texans pulled away for good in the fourth inning when Lucas Tinajero drew a walk with bases juiced. Then Keevyn Goss hit a sac fly RBI and Jack Spenst hit a 2 RBI single making it 6-2 after four frames.

Goss led things off on the mound. The lefty allowed 4 hits and 2 runs over 7 innings pitched while striking out 2 batter.

Game two is set for Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Northeast Sports Park in San Antonio.

