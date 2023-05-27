Ray and Robstown lose and Academy wins in Regional Semifinals, series continues Saturday

The London Pirates are moving on to the UIL Regional Finals for high school baseball, but Ray, Robstown, Sinton and Santa Gertrudis Academy will play Saturday to determine their fate.

UIL Baseball Regional Semifinals - Friday

5A: Ray falls to Boerne-Champion 3-2

4A: Robstown falls to Boerne 7-2

3A: Santa Gertrudis Academy wins 4-2 in 8 innings

UIL Baseball Regional Semifinals Schedule - Saturday

5A: Ray vs. Boerne-Champion at 1:30 p.m. in Jourdanton

4A: Robstown vs. Boerne at 5 p.m. in Jourdanton

4A: Sinton vs. Davenport at 2 p.m. at Northeast Park in San Antonio

3A: Santa Gertrudis Academy vs. Columbus at 4 p.m. in Somerset.