Watch Now
SportsFriday Night Fever

Actions

Ray and Robstown lose and Academy wins in Regional Semifinals, series continues Saturday

Ray falls to Boerne-Champion 3-2 in game two
Robstown falls to Boerne in game one
Posted at 11:01 PM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-27 00:03:44-04

The London Pirates are moving on to the UIL Regional Finals for high school baseball, but Ray, Robstown, Sinton and Santa Gertrudis Academy will play Saturday to determine their fate.

UIL Baseball Regional Semifinals - Friday
5A: Ray falls to Boerne-Champion 3-2
4A: Robstown falls to Boerne 7-2
3A: Santa Gertrudis Academy wins 4-2 in 8 innings

UIL Baseball Regional Semifinals Schedule - Saturday
5A: Ray vs. Boerne-Champion at 1:30 p.m. in Jourdanton
4A: Robstown vs. Boerne at 5 p.m. in Jourdanton

4A: Sinton vs. Davenport at 2 p.m. at Northeast Park in San Antonio
3A: Santa Gertrudis Academy vs. Columbus at 4 p.m. in Somerset.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

Coastal Bend History