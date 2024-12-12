'Tis the season to give; Jose Trevino serves at Whataburger before tournament begins

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — St. John Paul II grad and Yankees Gold Glove catcher Jose Trevino is back in Corpus Christi for his annual youth baseball tournament, the Winter World Series. Before the games begin, Trevino served his hometown community off the diamond at Whataburger by the Bay.

"The staff is amazing. It truly is a team environment here," Trevino said. "Management team is running a great shift here at the Ocean Drive Whataburger. It's been fun."

The tournament starts on Thursday and runs through Sunday, but the opening ceremonies are schedule for Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Whataburger Field.

This past Major League Baseball season, Trevino and the Yankees fell short in the World Series to Sinton grad Anthony Banda and the Dodgers 4-1.